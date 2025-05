Happy Sunday! A beautiful start with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds build in for the second half of the day, a few showers could pop up late this afternoon/evening. Tomorrow, we start with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid/upper 60s. Rain and storms will be possible late on Monday night through Tuesday. Heavy and consistent rain could cause some flooding in areas later this week. Areas could see up to 2-2.5 inches of rain by midweek.

Have a great week!