Staying Cool and Quiet This Week

Happy Tuesday! It was a chilly day throughout Kentucky and we will be even cooler tomorrow with moisture moving into the area. Very early morning on Wednesday a few light showers, maybe even some light flurries, will be possible but also not very likely. If you see anything, it will be very light. It will be cold to start off the morning, with temperatures in the upper 20s/low 30s with afternoon temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will stay mostly quiet throughout the rest of the week, but Thursday night into Friday morning, more rain chances filter in.

The weekend will also be cooler and we may even see a few flurries on Sunday morning, but that will turn to rain once our temperatures warm up.

Have a great week!