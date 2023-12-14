Staying dry through Friday

Dry and beautiful weather continues through the rest of today and the work week. Your night will be chilly with frost likely into the morning, then we will warm to the mid 50s Friday afternoon. Strong high pressure will keep us fully dry and sunny tomorrow, too, but we'll see a bump in cloud cover for the first half of the weekend. As the high pressure breaks down, that will allow for the low pressure to move in from the Midwest. Therefore, rain chances will ramp up into Sunday causing you to need the umbrella and we are still dry in most places, so rain will help. A few showers may trickle into early week and we are watching the potential for some rain/snow mixing to take shape too. Much of next week turns dry and sunny again as temperatures return to around normal...mid 40s.