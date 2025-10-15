Staying dry through the week's end

We are still in the very dry weather pattern which will last a few more days carrying us into the weekend when changes come. The next two days will be filled with sunshine and high temperatures in the low 70s. Low temperatures will rest in the 40s. The weekend will bring in a cold front which will begin as a big warm-up for Saturday plus some strong winds from time to time. I don't see us having any problem reaching the low 80s that day and most of the day is fully dry. It's not until late Saturday that rain is looking likely. Showers (some soaking) will then continue through the overnight period and into Sunday. A few thunderstorms may also accompany the rain. Once the front passes, we'll see another drop in temperatures for next work week.