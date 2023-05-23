Staying warm and dry this week

Happy Tuesday! Another beautiful day is in store with highs reaching the low 80s this afternoon. A bit more clouds will stick around today and an isolated shower can't be ruled out for the afternoon, but most of us will stay nice and dry. Wednesday will be similar with highs in the low 80s but a cold front will be approaching the state by Wednesday afternoon/evening. This will cool us to more spring-like temperatures in the low/mid 70s for the rest of the week through the weekend. We remain dry throughout most of the week, slight rain chances remain on Friday and through the holiday weekend.

Have a great day!