Staying warm warm warm

Cooler air in sight...next weekend
Posted at 5:22 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 17:25:31-04

Another great and warm day is passing and it will help us roll into a fantastic weekend as well. Temperatures will cool to the 50s overnight and back to the 80s tomorrow. The weather trend will continue, at least for the next 6 days, in the cool morning/hot afternoon fashion. However, a big cool-down is coming later next weekend. For now, we will continue to watch the forecast send us dry, very warm days with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s through the weekend and much of next work week. There are no chances for rain until next Thursday and Friday. That will be the cold front that drops our temperatures and makes it feel more like autumn in time for next weekend.

