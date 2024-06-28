Steamy weekend with showers

Our Friday, work week, and month of June are wrapping up on a hot note with more humidity building leading to changes this weekend. First, it will be a warm evening and overnight and a hot Saturday is ahead, but a cold front is approaching so that means rain. Look for showers and thunderstorms to be scattered about the state mainly in the afternoon tomorrow as we hit the low 90s again. A Marginal Risk for severe storms is on the table in our viewing area tomorrow with the main threat being some strong winds with any storm.

The cold front will continue to keep a shot at rain and storms in play for Sunday as well, but chances will fall off quickly as the heat and energy will be pushed east. Monday, post cold front, will be the nicest day! We get the less hazy sun back along with much cooler temperatures. Some places may not even make it to 80 degrees! Enjoy that for one day because we're back to the low 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday.