Stepping into Summer

Since the start of this week and the warmer air taking over, the cooler air from last week seems like a distant memory! We will continue this warmer-than-normal weather pattern not only through the rest of this week but pushing into most of next week too. We finally reached the 80 degree mark across much of the state today...including the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington at 3:10 pm. We didn't break a record, but it was the second latest date in history in Lexington. If you didn't reach 80 degrees today, you have a better shot in the coming days especially as we move toward the weekend. The ridge of high pressure will certainly keep us warm, but dry too as the moisture will hang further west of us and move around Kentucky. Sunshine has not been abundant so far, but clouds will eventually become more scarce as the low pressure moves closer to the Bluegrass. Enjoy these warm days, but keep the sunscreen on and remain hydrated as the moisture content in the air (humidity) is picking up as well. A couple of days closer to 90 degrees are likely as we step into next work week!