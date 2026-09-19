Stifling rest of the weekend; when fall-like weather arrives in Kentucky

The final weekend of summer 2026 has been a hot and humid one so far with temperatures into the low 90s again today.

For Sunday, we have one more very hot day with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values into the mid to upper 90s. We will also keep a stray shower and thunderstorm chance in the forecast, but it certainly won't be a day of numerous storms.

The storms will be in front a cold front, which will eventually cause us to see a major cool down into next week as we begin the fall season. Temperatures will still be warm (mid 80s) on Monday, but we hit the 70s on Tuesday and we stay there for the rest of the week. Rain chances will also increase early week.

Monday through Wednesday will be the better days to need the umbrella, then we quiet and cool down after that.