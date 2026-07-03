Still a hot weekend for Independence Day

We are heading into our holiday weekend and we still have extreme heat over the state as triple digit heat indicies are ongoing. The extreme heat warning is in effect until 9 pm, then we will switch to a heat advisory which will linger through all of Saturday. Saturday will still be hot, in the low 90s and feel as hot as 96°. Watch for isolated afternoon showers and storms Friday with a few possible Saturday and scattered showers and storms to wrap up the weekend. We'll need to watch for storms that produce gusty wind and locally heavy rain. With increasing cloud cover and the waning influence of that high, the heat will slowly back off with highs in the low 90s Saturday and around 89° Sunday. Next week looks more typical for this time of the year with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.