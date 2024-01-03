Still chilly late week

The first week of the new year has felt like it as we've been quite chilly thus far. We will keep on this cool trend as we press into late week. Things are on the quiet side so we will remain dry for another day or two. Sunshine may even make an appearance here and there. As we reach another weekend, we will have our eyes on a system coming in from the west that has the potential to bring both rain and snow. Slushy accumulations are a possibility both Saturday and Sunday, but at this point, we do not have totals nailed down. At the least, you can expect a fairly soggy and gloomy weekend. Winter may take another swipe at us later next week, as well.