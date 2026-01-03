Still chilly on Sunday

Our first weekend of 2026 is underway and it's been a quiet one so far with some sun today and temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s across Kentucky. Tonight is a cold one. Prepare for the low to mid 20s, but a slightly milder day is coming tomorrow with some more sunshine. Beyond Sunday, a January thaw is ahead. Monday will kick us off with the low 50s then we travel up into the upper 50s to low 60s for the remainder of the new work week. As we warm, rain chances will return mostly by the end of the week. Still no snow in the 8 day forecast.