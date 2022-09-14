Still dry and getting warmer

This Wednesday has been another great weather day as we continue under high pressure and remain sunny (for the most part) and dry. Highs have reached the upper 70s today and the low 80s are creeping back in as early as tomorrow. The zonal flow (west to east) has been what is keeping us dry and doesn't look to be changing any time soon making it perfect for any outdoor work or activity. Rain chances remain at or just above 0% for not only the next few days, but potentially the next couple of weeks! A low pressure will be nearing us from the northwest but looks to stall out and keep any moisture northwest of the Ohio Valley.

Since we have very little in the way of weather here in the Bluegrass, we can turn our attention to the tropics for a bit as we watch what is now Tropical Depression Seven moving across the southern Atlantic. In the next few days, it should continue westward and strengthen a bit as it moves into the eastern Caribbean. Eventually it should weaken near Hispaniola, but we will keep an eye on it. Should it become a Tropical Storm, it will be named Fiona.

Back to our weather here, again very quiet and dry with plenty of sun, but temperatures should really take off, warming by a couple of degrees each day. The weekend should rise to the mid 80s then we hit the upper 80s by early next week. By mid week, we could see the low 90s here just as summer officially says "goodbye??"