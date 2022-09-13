Low pressure over the Great Lakes will slowly depart Tuesday and we'll see some lingering cloud cover wrapping around the south side. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with below normal highs in the mid 70s and with humidity still suppressed it will be another beautiful day. High pressure takes over midweek and keeps this spectacular run of days rolling. We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday through the end of the week with highs climbing from around 80° into the mid 80s this weekend.
Still Feeling Like Early October Tuesday
More Beautiful Days Inbound the Rest of the Week
Posted at 3:27 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 03:27:10-04
