Still hot with showers

Our final weekend of the month is a hot one as we're tracking the same heat wave that will linger into next week. Temperatures for Sunday will continue into the low 90s and could feel as hot as 100/101 degrees at times. Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms will make a comeback for the afternoon and evening hours, but will be hit and miss as usual. Into next week, not much change will occur as we'll still be dealing with hot temperatures (low to mid 90s) and high heat index values. Another Heat Advisory will go into effect for central KY on Monday and last until Wednesday. A few days will be quiet and dry. As we wrap the month of July and roll into August, the forecast looks to be cooler with highs in the 80s! That might be a tiny glimpse of fall.