Still looking dry for Sunday

A chilly night is coming up as cloud cover begins to take back over. As temperatures fall into the upper 30s tonight, there is a small chance for frost, but clouds and wind should keep that away for much of the state. Cover the tender plants just in case, plus we have more chilly nights coming in the next few days. Sunday will be another dry day at least, but cooler than today. Afternoon sun will take over, but high temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 50s.

Monday looks to be much better as we welcome full sun back and hit the mid 60s. It will be a slow and steady climb back into the low 70s by the end of the work week with minimal rain chances. Next weekend does look to have some showers around the state.