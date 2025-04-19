Still looking mostly dry for Easter

Our Saturday has been a nice one, but there have been some showers and storms just north of us near Cincinnati. We'll continue to see this line fade as it moves through KY. Dry conditions are not only expected tonight but through most of Sunday as well. The low pressure will continue to hold the rain well west of us tomorrow, but a very stray rain shower can't be ruled out Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, we'll see a generally cloudy and warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s. The cold front associated with the low pressure will finally move on through by Monday bringing showers and a few thunderstorms to us. Rain totals may be up around a quarter of an inch, but heavy rain is not anticipated for Monday. Once we get to Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll welcome the sun back with high temperatures in the 70s. Another chance for showers will arrive late week and linger into the weekend.