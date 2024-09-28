Still more rain in the forecast

The weather continues to be gray, gloomy and soggy for our Saturday evening and the weekend. Expect more showers in the overnight stretch with clouds, fog and lows in the low 60s. For Sunday, we will likely begin with rain, but the showers will break up and become more isolated in the afternoon/evening. There likely will not be any sun tomorrow, but we might get a bit on Monday. Early in the new work week, light rain showers are still around, but by Wednesday, we should see the low pressure break apart and finally give us some dry weather and sunshine. The rest of the work week will be dry and lovely. Temperatures remain cooler for the remainder of the weekend, but we press back into the mid/upper 70s later next week. If we can get past Tuesday, we are in for a very deserved stretch of good weather.