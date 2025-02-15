Still more rain to go

We are continuing to monitor the weather as huge amounts of rain has fallen across the Bluegrass state today and we have more still to come. The warm front and bulk of the rain has lifted more north giving southern KY a break, but the cold front will roll through tonight, bringing more heavy rain with it. The potential for another 2 to 3 inches of rain is on the table along with the small chance for a strong or even severe thunderstorm.

The front will travel through our area between midnight and 4 am or so. The Areal Flood Watch remains in effect until 1 pm Sunday and many Flood Warnings remain in effect through this evening...expiring at various times. Please heed all warnings tonight!

Once the front has passed, our weather will stay active as we will then track some light snow. Accumulations look to be very minimal at this point...maybe around half an inch across much of the state. Northern KY could see up to 1" of snow by midday. Sunday will start mild, but temperatures will fall through the day...landing around 30 degrees by mid afternoon and the wind will be fierce. Look for wind gusts up to 35 mph tomorrow. A Wind Advisory may be issued. Monday will at least calm down some, but turn cold and the whole week will remain cold with highs not above freezing until next weekend.