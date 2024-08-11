Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Still nice into the work week

Rain chances return late week
453439518_8043864842393953_5491051721869047970_n.jpg
wlex
453439518_8043864842393953_5491051721869047970_n.jpg
453277618_859236955705948_4648089995068008726_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The weekend is wrapping up on a spectacular note as the entire two days have been lovely and comfortable. We are going to keep this same weather pattern around for at least another day before we start to warm up. Monday will be another cooler start with the mid to upper-50s then back to the low-80s for afternoon highs and low humidity.

We will keep dry through mid week. It is later in the week when the high pressure breaks down and we get the shot at more showers and even thunderstorms.

The weather will be pretty quiet and nice for the next few days for you to enjoy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18