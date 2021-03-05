Still No Rain in Sight

This week has certainly been beautiful and very much needed after the extremely active weather we've had for the past month or so. Sunshine will continue today and into the weekend with some cooler temperatures. We'll sit in the mid 40s today through Sunday before warming up next week. We still have an eye on the flooding going on here in Kentucky and will start to see most places crest, if they haven't already. Then some will even drop off below flood stage by the end of today or into the weekend. It has been a historic event as we picked up about two months worth of rain in a matter of a couple of days. Now, we will stay dry through even most of next week. Rain eventually does make a comeback, but not until late next week. Temperatures will be cool these next few days, but the 50s and 60s are coming back next week.