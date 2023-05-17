Still quiet for Thursday

After an active weather day Tuesday, today has been nice, quiet and very sunny though you may have noticed a bit of hazy sun. This haze is from wildfires in western Canada. The upper level jet stream is sending that smoke right down through the Ohio Valley and into KY. You'll still need the sunscreen, but the sun has been blocked some by the smoke...not clouds. Our Thursday is looking nice, too, as we stay mostly dry. There is a disturbance that will eventually bring us better rain chances on Friday/weekend, but could kick up a shower or two for Thursday afternoon especially in southern KY. Late Friday and into Saturday is the better chance for some rain and a thunderstorm or two. At this point, severe storms are not anticipated. The air temperature has felt pleasant today, but a little more heat will kick in tomorrow and linger into Friday especially if we keep the sun around. Highs will likely top out in the upper 70s both days before dropping back to lower 70s for Saturday. We warm back up for most of next work week, too, as we inch closer to Memorial Day.