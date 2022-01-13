Still uncertainty with next weather-maker

This Thursday has been a nice one as we started with sun, then clouds took over for the afternoon. What we have coming up in the next couple of days will be fairly calm and quiet weather compared to what could be moving in for the weekend. Tonight, expect a mostly cloud sky and chilly with lows just below freezing. We will start to see the cooler air moving in on Friday due to a dry cold front coming tonight. The winds will shift and highs will be running in the 30s tomorrow.

A few snow flurries are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, but the "main event" won't be until late Saturday through Sunday. Once again, the inconsistency in the weather models prevent us from getting numbers out this soon, but this system does have the potential to be another significant winter event for the weekend. Some models also hint that the track could run farther south where the Bluegrass gets little to nothing. We do know that multiple types of precipitation are possible including snow, sleet and rain. We will continue to forecast as we get closer to the event. Afterwards, we don't warm up a whole lot, so if we receive snow, it will likely stick around for a few days with highs staying in the 30s.