Still Unseasonably Cool

With Canadian high pressure building in from the northwest and an active storm track across the deep south we're caught in a split forecast toward the middle of the week. Tuesday will end up partly to mostly cloudy and very cool, highs are still mired about 15° below average, in the low 60s. We'll see mostly clear skies in the Bluegrass overnight but lingering clouds and even a few sprinkles, isolated showers will linger southeast into early Wednesday morning. This split will set the Bluegrass up for patchy frosty potential as lows drop to the mid to upper 30s. Southeastern cloud cover will keep it slightly less chilly, expect lows in the low to mid 40s. A big-time pattern flip and weekend warm up is still on the way!