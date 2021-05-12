Watch
Still Very Cool Midweek

But Warmer this Weekend
Posted at 3:31 AM, May 12, 2021
A cool, Canadian high is in the driver's seat midweek. We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday but a N/NE wind keeps highs suppressed in the low/mid 60s. There is still a slim chance for patchy frost early Thursday morning with lows on either side of 40° and a few spots dipping into the upper 30s. 70s are on the way later this weekend but watch for rising shower and storms chances as well.

