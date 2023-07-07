Storm action returns for weekend

After a nice, warm, sunny Friday we look ahead to the future of the weekend which showcases more rain and thunderstorms. As we move into Saturday, it should be a dry start, but it may not last long. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are likely to push through our area around midday. If these are discreet cells, then they have the chance of being strong with wind and hail, also torrential rain. Later in the evening, there's likely a second line coming through which will be more numerous showers and storms. These, too, have the chance of being strong to severe. A Marginal risk for severe storms sits over us both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday does look to be a tad bit calmer, but showers and some thunder will still be around.

Temperatures also are looking a bit cooler for Sunday as we pull up to 80 degrees. Once the cold front passes, the weather will quiet down again for early work week. Sunshine returns Monday through Wednesday with only very small chances for showers each day. The temperature trend will take off, back up to the mid and upper 80s later on in the week.