Storm chances linger through late week

It's been an active afternoon and evening across the Bluegrass with more wind than rain rolling through. Multiple storms were severe warned as the line moved southeast and even one Tornado Warning was issued for Menifee county. Now that the stationary boundary has drifted south and we've lost the heat from the day, we have calmer weather ahead, but still a chance for isolated storms overnight.

The stationary front won't go quietly or move much so Thursday and Friday still will hold the chance for rain and thunderstorms. A slight risk for severe storms will sit only over southern KY in our area tomorrow. Main threats will be the same as today: strong wind and torrential rain. These storms will likely be more hit and miss than today. For Friday we'll see a few more storm chances then things eventually settle down through the weekend.

The heat has still been an issue today and we'll be slightly cooler, but still hot until Saturday. Highs for the weekend will return to the mid 80s for a change before climbing again next week.