Happy Wednesday! A very hot and humid evening is ahead along with mostly/partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible this evening, but most of us will stay nice and dry. A cold front is pushing in on Thursday, helping develop some storms and showers into the afternoon and overnight into Friday. Friday will be a bit drier and slightly cooler, still in the mid-80s, with more rain and storm chances at the end of the weekend.

Have a great evening!