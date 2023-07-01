Storm chances through the weekend

This weekend you will want to stay weather aware! After rounds of showers and storms this morning, we have more on the way. We will have a few dry hours with temperatures reaching the mid/upper 80s this afternoon. The muggy afternoon will help fuel storms later on this evening, some of them with the potential to be severe. We are under a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms with an Enhanced Risk in the western part of the state. Hail, wind and heavy rain are among the main threats with these incoming storms, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Sunday, we will also be under a Slight Risk for severe storms with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated storms will still be possible for the beginning of the week as well, including our 4th of July.

Have a great weekend and stay safe!