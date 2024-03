Happy Monday! After a warm and sunny day, we have rain and storm chances around the corner. Highs will still reach the low 70s on Tuesday but by late afternoon/early evening storms/showers will start pushing into Central Kentucky thanks to a cold front. Storms and showers could continue overnight into Wednesday morning. We will cool down a bit into the mid 50s on Wednesday, but 60s return by the end of the week/weekend.

Have a great evening!