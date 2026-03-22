Storms bring back cooler air

What a warm first weekend of spring we've had and now we say "see ya later" to these 80-degree temperatures for a bit. A cold front will slide through late this evening bringing some scattered showers plus thunderstorms to the state. The action will likely stay around and north of I-64 and the main threats are still strong winds as well as hail. Southern KY will likely see nothing from this system as everything will shift east and fade through the night. By early Monday, we are dry again with lingering clouds. Temperatures will fall to the mid 50s through the day making it feel more like March rather than June. We will keep quiet and cool through Tuesday, then by midweek we will hit the 60s/70s yet again. Rain chances return late this week alongside another surge of warmth.