Storms inbound overnight

The sun has been shining bright for this Thursday, but now we switch gears again to some active weather coming in. Overnight, a line of rain and storms associated with a cold front will sweep through the Commonwealth. Some of the storms may be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain and brief strong wind gusts. The timing will likely be between midnight and 5 am so be sure to prepare and have a way to receive watches and warnings overnight.

Once the front passes, we may still see a few leftover showers into Friday morning, but some sun will show in the afternoon. Cooler air will settle in for Friday and the weekend with Sunday not getting out of the 50s. We return to the 60s for most of next week with minimal rain chances and more sun.