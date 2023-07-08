Storms likely overnight into Sunday

Our Saturday was a decently active one with a couple of rounds of rain and storms around and we aren't quite finished with the rain yet. Overnight, expect more rain to move through with an occasional thunderstorm. The overnight stretch into Sunday should not be severe, but a few strong wind gusts are possible. Rain could be very heavy in thunderstorms so flash flooding is also a possibility. During the day Sunday, we have another Marginal risk for strong storms, but the coverage area is most likely to sit east of Lexington. The cold front will wrap up by afternoon/evening as we dry out and see a drop in humidity. Temperatures will only reach 80 degrees or so Sunday then remain in the low 80s for Monday. Next work week will be quiet to begin with sun and warmth. More chances for rain and storms will set up for the second half of the week. Temperatures will also move back into the mid to upper 80s.

