Storms linger tonight

Posted at 5:16 PM, Dec 09, 2023
It's been more active for some today like western KY but we still have the chance to see a few stronger storms coming in late evening and tonight. Heavy rain is still likely and we could pick up between half and one inch by Sunday morning. Winds may get strong, too and that will be the greatest threat for severe weather. The temperatures tomorrow will be falling in the wake of the cold front. The warmest we will be is overnight/early morning then we drop to the upper 30s later in the day. The new work week looks great and quiet, but we will keep cool. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s each day with some sunshine. We will stay dry until next weekend.

