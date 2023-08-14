Storms Monday evening, cooling down for Tuesday

Strong to even severe storms will remain possible throughout our Monday evening. After morning rounds and some heating throughout the day, we remain muggy through the evening as a cold front approaches, helping fire up some later afternoon/early evening storms. Strong winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado or two will be possible. Behind the front, will much calmer and will feel a lot more pleasant as well. Our humidity will go down for a few days and temperatures will only climb to the mid/upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We stay dry for the majority of the week but warmer temperatures move back in for our weekend.

Have a great weekend!