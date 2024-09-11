Storms move in late this week

Happy Wednesday! We have heat our heat peak today with many areas reaching the low 90s this afternoon! Hope you enjoyed the sunshine because we are in for some rain thanks to Hurricane Francine, which will make landfall this evening in Louisiana. Once the storm makes it's way inland, it will slide north before stalling close to Western Kentucky by the end of the week. Rain and storms will be possible Friday through the weekend. We could see anywhere from an inch in our eastern counties to over 2 inches in the western part of the state.

Have a great evening!