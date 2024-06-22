Storms possible on Sunday

It was another scorcher of a summer day here in Kentucky today with high temperatures well into the 90s and feeling much hotter. As we move on through the weekend, we will see some changes coming in the form of a cold front. This will hopefully bring us some brief relief from the worst of the heat as showers and thunderstorms are expected through a portion of the day tomorrow. Some of the rain will be heavy and winds should pick up in thunderstorms, as well. Therefore, we have a marginal risk for severe storms in place for the whole state, even the far northeast corner is included in a slight risk (level 2). Timing for the action will likely be around midday in central KY then firing up in southern KY in the late afternoon. Rain totals will likely remain below a tenth of an inch and higher in thunderstorms. That cold front will pull us out of the worst of the humidity and drop it a bit for Monday. We will get the sun back and temperatures will run in the upper 80s to low 90s into most of next week.