Storms possible Saturday evening

Happy Saturday! We will start off your weekend with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies, that is until Saturday afternoon/evening. We have the potential to see some strong to severe storms with most of Central Kentucky under a Marginal Risk. These storms could cause strong winds, hail, and even some heavy rain at times. Be sure to stay weather aware! We will climb to the mid 80s this afternoon but a cold front, which is helping fire up these storms, will cool us to the low 80s on Sunday. Sunday we have more severe potential, again being under a Marginal Risk. That will mostly be in the morning and then some widespread showers and storms will be possible throughout the rest of Sunday afternoon.

Have a fun and safe weekend!