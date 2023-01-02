Storms possible Tuesday

Happy Monday! We have some active weather heading our way! Tonight we will mostly see light rain, but once we cross into our overnight hours and into Tuesday, rain and storm chances ramp up. Parts of Central Kentucky could see some heavy downpours accompanying these systems with a slight severe weather risk on Tuesday. A cold front will keep a few showers around on Wednesday and temperatures will start to drop to the 50s and 40s by the end of the week.

Have a great evening, and stay weather aware!