Storms ramp up for early week

It's been a mostly quiet, but hot and humid Saturday and tonight will stay warm as a bit of action comes our way. Overnight isolated to scattered t-showers are possible with lows around 70 degrees. These should not kick up much of a fuss, but rain could be heavy at times. We will watch Sunday a bit more closely as the chance for strong storms exists. In fact, a Slight Risk for severe weather covers the whole state for tomorrow.

Much of the day will be inactive with times of sun, heat and dry weather. This is when you need to take advantage, but keep in mind that conditions could change pretty quickly. The cold front won't arrive until later in the evening/toward night and this is when the stronger thunderstorms are more likely. The main threats will be strong wind and heavy rain. You will also notice the wind picking up throughout the day Sunday.

Rain and storms will likely continue into much of the day Monday before we quiet back down on Tuesday. The high temperature trend will stay on the lower side through much of next week...mainly in the mid 80s instead of the 90s. Rain and storm chances will stick around most every day.