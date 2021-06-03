Storms Roll Out, Great Weekend Coming

It has been another active day here in the Bluegrass with quite a bit of heavy rain and some stronger storms rolling through as well. A couple of the storms caused Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to be issued as wind gusts picked up to around 45 to 50 mph in spots. Lexington was the recipient of torrential rain with totals slightly over half an inch and over one inch of rain in southern KY. We will start to see our action dwindling as we roll on through the evening and into the overnight period. We will keep an eye out for some stronger storms, but look to see them weaken significantly after dark.

Overnight, we will dry out and see clouds clearing too which will lead us to a much nicer weekend. Finally some sunshine rolls in for Friday with times of scattered clouds into the warmest part of the afternoon. Temperatures will push up into the low 80s which will feel great compared to the past few days where we only reached the 70s. The weekend will be wonderful with mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and fully dry weather. Highs will skip normal again and move toward warmer-than-normal soon with highs approaching the upper 80s on Sunday and mid 80s through most of next week. We will also notice an uptick in humidity soon making it feel more summer-like.