Storms rolling through this morning

The weather turns a bit more active for our Sunday and we've already seen some rain and storms moving through the Bluegrass early this morning. Keep your eye on the sky. Most of these storms are sub-severe, but could still contain some strong winds at times that will pack a punch. Our day will be split into two categories. The first obviously being active and the second being nice, dry and warm.

We will see the line of storms weaken as we move on through the morning, but sky-clearing will lead to sunshine which will lead to temperatures warming up and causing a couple of pop-up thunderstorms by midday to the afternoon mainly for eastern KY. This is where the greatest threat for severe storms sits, but it's still only a marginal risk. A small sliver of our far eastern viewing area will be under a slight risk for severe storms this afternoon as the cold front passes on into West Virginia. Wind gusts will be the greatest threat. Expect gusts up to 35-40 mph in storms.

Once the front passes, we'll continue to see the clouds clearing and sunshine will make it feel and look much better this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also warm to the mid 70s today and for the next few days. Another storm system will bring more rain and thunder on Tuesday, but Monday looks nice and calm.