Storms through evening

Wow, what a hot day it has been across the Commonwealth! Afternoon high temperatures pressed into the upper 90s for many and heat index values reached 111° here in Lexington, making it the hottest-feeling day in years and the actual hottest day in Lexington this year!

Now, a cold front is draping across northern KY and sending us some very heavy rain along with strong thunderstorms. We will be keeping an eye out for severe storms through the evening and even into the overnight stretch.

It's another hot day tomorrow, but not nearly as hot as today. Highs should reach the upper 80s to 90 degrees and feel like the low 90s. There is also another shot at severe storms in the afternoon. A Marginal Risk is in effect, at least for the southern half of the viewing area tomorrow.

Sunday looks better as we try to dry back out and quiet down. The heat will really subside, too. Highs will be in the mid-80s Sunday and much of next work week making it much more seasonable.