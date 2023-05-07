Storms throughout the morning

Happy Sunday! Central Kentucky is under a marginal risk of severe weather today with the best chance for rain/storms through the late morning/early afternoon. Our biggest threats are strong winds, be sure to stay weather aware today and watch out for flooding. We will warm up to the mid/upper 70s this afternoon and stay above average throughout the entire week. Scattered rain showers are still possible through the evening and for the next few days as this will kick off a much more active weather pattern for us.

More storm chances continue throughout the first half of the work week, with drier conditions by Wednesday/Thursday.

Have a great day!