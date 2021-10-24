Storms to Kickstart Monday

The second day of our weekend started on a dreary and damp note especially for northern KY as rain fell at a pretty good clip with a few rumbles of thunder this morning. As forecast, the rain pushed north with the warm front and then we really began to warm quickly! Temperatures rose from the upper 50s through the 60s and into the low 70s in about 2 hours. It has felt more like summer again out there today. If only this nice weather would stick around, but unfortunately we must endure the other side of the low pressure tomorrow...the cold front. Expect a dry overnight period with lows in the upper 50s.

A line of rain and thunderstorms will kick our Monday off as the cold front comes in. Expect some of the rain to be heavy at times especially in thunderstorms. There is also a marginal risk for severe storms for the eastern half of our viewing area only. Thankfully, the front won't last all day. We should see the rain taper off to light showers or drizzle by the afternoon, but we keep the clouds and wind around as temperatures top out only in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be even cooler with highs in the mid 50s. We will likely remain on the cooler side for most of the work week with highs in the 50s and low 60s all the way through to next weekend. Tuesday and Wednesday look nice and dry, but showers return again later in the week.