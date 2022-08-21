Storms wind down, dry stretch coming

It's been a fairly active day with several rain showers and thunderstorm clusters moving through our area, especially southern KY. Only a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings were issued with no reported storm damage. Rain was torrential for a few folks. Some in eastern KY picked up nothing, while just west of I-75 many saw around half an inch. There were a few isolated spots that picked up 2 to 3 inches in just a matter of a few hours.

Now that our weekend is winding down, so is the storm activity. As we begin a brand new work week, we have more weather changes coming. Overnight, any shower that remains should be sub-severe, but could still be heavy. Lows will dip to the mid 60s as clouds remain. Monday will start with clouds and a lingering shower is possible especially east, but gradual clearing will take shape later in the day and that same dry trend will linger almost the rest of the work week. Sunshine will be in abundance most every day with only a small chance for showers returning toward next weekend. High temperatures will begin to feel more August-like as well soon...in the upper 80s for late week.