Storms wind down, temperatures fall

It's been a stormy afternoon and evening with some wind damage across the state, but the action will dwindle tonight leading to some more changes tomorrow. Clark county came in with an 82 mph wind gust! Sunday may still bring us a few scattered showers and a storm or two, but the chance for severe weather is very low, unlike today. In the wake of this potent cold front, temperatures should only reach the low 80s for Sunday afternoon and humidity will begin to subside as well. Into the new work week we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures starting in the upper 70s but climbing to the upper 80s by the end of the week.