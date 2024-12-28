Stormy spring-like weather

Our Saturday has been a fairly quiet one so far, but things are about to change as we head into the night. A strong storm system from the southwest is moving our way and bringing some action with it. Look for soaking/heavy rain tonight along with a thunderstorm or two and some high wind. Gusts may exceed 40 mph at times so be sure to secure the outdoor decorations now.

Rain will likely linger into Sunday morning before tapering off and calming down some. Rain totals should be between 0.75" to 1.5". Scattered showers are still a possibility through the balance of the weekend as temperatures remain warm...near 60 degrees Sunday. By Monday, we will dry out a bit but keep many clouds around.

New Year's Eve brings another round of soaking rain back to the Bluegrass, but hopefully this is the last one for a while. Temperatures will fall sharply on New Year's Day then we keep in the 30s for the rest of the week and next weekend too. Friday even holds a small snow shower chance.