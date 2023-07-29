Strong afternoon storms and hot temperatures Saturday

Happy Saturday! Another hot and humid afternoon is in store for Central Kentucky. Highs are climbing to the low/mid 90s with dew points in the 70s, making it feel muggy outside. Heat index could reach the triple digits again today, so be sure to drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous activity outside, and take breaks in the shade/AC. A few showers and storms will move in this morning with more severe storm potential in our late afternoon/early evening. Sunday will be slightly cooler with humidity falling as well. We will start the week off back in the 80s.

