Strong and severe storms possible Tuesday

Happy Monday! It has been a cooler and cloudy day throughout Central Kentucky. This evening will remain dry for most but a stray shower or two will be possible for our far southern counties. The calm and quiet conditions will continue overnight and we will wake up in the upper 50s on Tuesday morning, but the calmness comes to a halt Tuesday afternoon. Most of Central Kentucky will be under a slight severe risk for storms on Tuesday, with rounds of storms and showers moving in throughout the afternoon and evening. Strong winds and damaging hail will be the largest threats with these storms along with heavy rain. Be sure to stay weather aware and watch the roads for flooding.

By Wednesday, sunshine returns with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Have a wonderful evening!